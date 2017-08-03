

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) reported Thursday that its second-quarter net income climbed 98% to $388 million from prior year's $196 million. Earnings per share grew to $3.34 from $1.69 a year ago.



Adjusted net income was $487 million or $4.17 per share, compared to $329 million or $2.82 per share last year.



Total revenues in the quarter grew 21% to $1.47 billion from prior year's $1.21 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $3.17 per share on revenues of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



In the second quarter of 2017, net sales of EYLEA in the United States increased 11% to $919 million



Further, the company raised estimated full year 2017 EYLEA U.S. net sales growth guidance to approximately 10% over 2016. The company previously expected single digit percentage growth over 2016.



In pre-market activity, the shares were gaining 4.9 percent to $500.05.



