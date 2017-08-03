sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

37,463 Euro		-1,488
-3,82 %
WKN: A1W15D ISIN: US00182C1036 Ticker-Symbol: BSFA 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,446
40,843
15:40
39,41
40,88
15:39
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC
ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC37,463-3,82 %