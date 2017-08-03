

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $11.43 million, or $0.98 per share. This was higher than $8.69 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 42.8% to $44.76 million. This was up from $31.34 million last year.



ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $11.43 Mln. vs. $8.69 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 31.5% -EPS (Q2): $0.98 vs. $0.75 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 30.7% -Revenue (Q2): $44.76 Mln vs. $31.34 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 42.8%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.58 - $3.94 Full year revenue guidance: $181 - $190 Mln



