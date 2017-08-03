

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) revealed earnings for its second quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $487 million, or $4.17 per share. This was up from $329 million, or $2.82 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.17 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 21.5% to $1.47 billion. This was up from $1.21 billion last year.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $487 Mln. vs. $329 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 48.0% -EPS (Q2): $4.17 vs. $2.82 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 47.9% -Analysts Estimate: $3.17 -Revenue (Q2): $1.47 Bln vs. $1.21 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 21.5%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX