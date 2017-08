PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) have shown a substantial move to the downside during trading on Thursday, slumping by 23.6 percent. With the drop, Teva has fallen to its lowest intraday level in over twelve years.



The steep decline by Teva comes after the drug maker reported weaker than expected second quarter results and lowered its full-year guidance.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX