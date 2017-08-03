

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Western Union Co (WU) revealed a profit for its second quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $238.2 million, or $0.50 per share. This was higher than $216.5 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $1.38 billion. This was up from $1.37 billion last year.



Western Union Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $238.2 Mln. vs. $216.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.0% -EPS (Q2): $0.50 vs. $0.44 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.6% -Revenue (Q2): $1.38 Bln vs. $1.37 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.7%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.70 - $1.80



