

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) announced, for full-year 2017, the company now expects revenue growth of approximately 3 to 4 percent versus the prior outlook of approximately 2 percent, and non-GAAP earnings per share now in the range of $5.20 to $5.30 from the prior outlook of $5.08 to $5.23.



For the third-quarter, Motorola Solutions expects revenue growth of 3 to 4 percent compared with the third quarter of 2016. The company expects non-GAAP earnings in the range of $1.36 to $1.41 per share.



Second-quarter non-GAAP EPS was $1.12, up 9 percent. Sales were $1.5 billion, up 5 percent from a year ago.



