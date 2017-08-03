

LAKE FOREST (dpa-AFX) - Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) reported earnings for second quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line fell to $103.8 million, or $1.15 per share. This was down from $107.8 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $917.73 million. This was up from $891.62 million last year.



Stericycle Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $103.8 Mln. vs. $107.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.7% -EPS (Q2): $1.15 vs. $1.18 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q2): $917.73 Mln vs. $891.62 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.9%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX