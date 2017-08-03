

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fluor Corporation (FLR) announced, as a result of the charge in Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, and, to a lesser extent the wind down of the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station project, the company revised 2017 guidance for EPS to a range of $1.40 to $1.70, from the previous range of $2.25 to $2.75.



For the second-quarter, the company reported a net loss attributable to Fluor of $24 million, or $0.17 per share, compared to net earnings attributable to Fluor of $102 million, or $0.72 per share a year ago. Results for the quarter included an after-tax charge of $124 million, or $0.89 per share, for estimated cost increases on three gas-fired power projects. Second quarter revenue was $4.7 billion compared to $4.9 billion in the prior year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX