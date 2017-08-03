

BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - Mercadolibre Inc. (MELI) reported a profit for second quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line fell to $26.9 million, or $0.61 per share. This was down from $32.7 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 58.6% to $316.53 million. This was up from $199.64 million last year.



Mercadolibre Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $26.9 Mln. vs. $32.7 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -17.7% -EPS (Q2): $0.61 vs. $0.74 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -17.6% -Revenue (Q2): $316.53 Mln vs. $199.64 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 58.6%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX