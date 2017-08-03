

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line declined to $178 million, or $0.58 per share. This was lower than $179 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Consolidated Edison Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $178 Mln. vs. $179 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -0.6% -EPS (Q2): $0.58 vs. $0.60 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.62



