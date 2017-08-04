

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the biotech stocks that made their way onto the Day's Gainers & Losers' list of August 3, 2017.



GAINERS



1. OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OMED)



Gained 21.10% to close Thursday's (Aug.3) trading at $3.73.



News: While announcing its Q2, 2017 results, the Company announced that it is well positioned, with more than two years cash on the balance sheet and $98 million in potential opt-in payments by 2019.



At June 30, 2017, the Company had cash and short-term investments of $129.8 million.



Pipeline:



Enrollment is underway in the following trials...



-- Two phase Ib trials of Navicixizumab in combination with standard of care chemotherapies - one in patients with 2nd line metastatic colorectal cancer and a second in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. -- A phase 1a/b study of Rosmantuzumab in advanced solid tumors (Phase 1a) and in patients with previously treated metastatic colorectal or gastric cancer (Phase 1b). -- A Phase 1a study of anti-TIGIT antibody in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.



The Company expects to enroll the first-patient in a phase Ia single agent study of GITRL-Fc in the second half of this year.



2. OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR)



Gained 16.68% to close Thursday's trading at $20.15.



News: The Company reported strong Q2, 2017 financial results.



The diagnostic company's net income for the recent second quarter was $5.4 million or $0.09 per share on net revenues of $40.2 million. This compares with a net income of $3.8 million or $0.07 per share and revenues of $40.2 million in the year-ago quarter.



3. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)



Gained 14.38% to close Thursday's trading at $3.66.



News: Pacific Biosciences and Novogene Corp. has inked a new agreement, under which, Novogene will purchase 10 more Sequel Systems for DNA sequencing services.



Novogene purchased 10 Sequel Systems from Pacific Biosciences in January of this year.



4. Vital Therapies Inc. (VTL)



Gained 13.46% to close Thursday's trading at $2.95.



News: In the Company's phase III trial, designed to evaluate the ELAD System in subjects with severe alcoholic hepatitis, enrollment has continued at a rate of about 9 subjects per month at sites in the United States and Europe. As of August 2nd, 95 subjects were enrolled in the trial with 49 sites open for enrollment.



The top-line data from the phase III trial is expected in the third quarter of 2018.



LOSERS



1. Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX)



Lost 27.79% to close Thursday's trading at $3.30.



News: The Company has priced its public offering of 5.33 million shares of its common stock at $3.75 per share.



The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to 800,000 additional shares of common stock.



The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $20 million. The offering is expected to close on or about August 8, 2017.



2. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)



Lost 14.36% to close Thursday's trading at $5.27. This is the second straight day of loss for the stock.



Recent events:



-- On August 1, 2017, the Company announced the appointment of Antony Mattessich as its CEO, effective immediately.



The same day, the Company also announced that it is reducing its workforce by approximately 19%, as part of an initiative to enhance operations and reduce expense. In conjunction with this initiative, Andy Hurley, Chief Commercial Officer, will be leaving the Company.



-- On August 3, 2017, the Company announced the appointment of Daniel Bollag, as Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, Pharmacovigilance and Quality, effective immediately. Bollag replaces Eric Ankerud who will transition out of his current role and remain with the Company as a Senior Advisor and consultant.



3. Endologix Inc. (ELGX)



Lost 10.49% to close Thursday's trading at $4.35.



News: the Company reported a 4.7% drop in Q2, 2017 revenue and reduced its previously issued 2017 revenue guidance.



Net loss for the second quarter of 2017 was $16.3 million or $0.20 per share compared to a net loss of $66.8 million, or $0.81 per share, a year ago. Global revenue in the recent second quarter fell 4.7% to $48.6 million from $51.0 million in the second quarter of 2016.



For full year 2017, the Company now anticipates revenue in the range of $185 million to $190 million, compared to the previous range of $193 million to $200 million.



4. Cytokinetics Inc. (CYTK)



Lost 10% to close Thursday's trading at $13.50.



News: The Company reported Q2, 2017 financial results.



Net loss for the recent second quarter was $29.1 million or $0.60 per share compared to a net loss of $11.6 million or $0.29 per share for the same period in 2016. Total revenues for the second quarter of 2017 were $3.1 million compared to $5.8 million in the year-ago quarter.



Near-term catalysts:



-- Results from phase III trial of Tirasemtiv in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) expected in Q4 2017. -- Expect data from phase II trial of CK-2127107 in patients with spinal muscular atrophy in Q1 2018.



