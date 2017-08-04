

MILESTONE GROUP PLC



('Milestone' or the 'Company')



Convertible Loan Note



Milestone (AIM: MSG), the AIM and Social Stock Exchange quoted provider of digital media and technology announces that further to the announcements of 10 July 2017 and 14 July 2017, the Company has now drawn down the final tranche of £150,000 of the convertible loan note. The total amount of the convertible loan note is £400,000, all of which has now been drawn down.



