

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced that lasmiditan, an investigational molecule for the acute treatment of migraine, met its primary endpoint in SPARTAN, a second Phase 3 study. The company said, at two hours following the first dose, a greater percentage of patients treated with lasmiditan were migraine pain-free compared to placebo. Lasmiditan also met the key secondary endpoint for SPARTAN across all three studied doses.



The company plans to submit a New Drug Application for lasmiditan to the U.S. FDA in the second half of 2018.



