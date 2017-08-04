

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ameren Corp (AEE) revealed earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $193 million, or $0.79 per share. This was higher than $147 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $1.54 billion. This was up from $1.43 billion last year.



Ameren Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $193 Mln. vs. $147 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 31.3% -EPS (Q2): $0.79 vs. $0.61 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 29.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q2): $1.54 Bln vs. $1.43 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.7%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.70 to $2.90



