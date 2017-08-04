

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ameren Corporation (AEE) announced, the company expects 2017 core earnings to be in a range of $2.70 to $2.90 per share, a 5-cent-per-share improvement over the prior guidance range. Ameren continues to expect 2017 earnings guidance in accordance with GAAP in a range of $2.65 to $2.85 per share, which now includes an expected third quarter non-cash estimated charge of 6 cents per share.



Ameren reported second quarter net income attributable to common shareholders of $193 million, or $0.79 per share, compared to second quarter 2016 net income attributable to common shareholders of $147 million, or $0.61 per share. The company said the increase in year-over-year second quarter earnings reflected new Ameren Missouri electric service rates effective April 1, 2017 driven, in part, by increased infrastructure investments and removal of the negative effect of lower sales to the New Madrid smelter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX