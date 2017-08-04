

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lena Dunham, best known for HBO series 'Girls,' has claimed that she overheard two American Airlines employees engaging in 'transphobic talk.'



Dunham tweeted about the incident early on Thursday morning, while she was waiting for her delayed flight to depart from JFK International Airport in New York.



'Not gonna call out the airline who delayed cuz s[---] happens BUT I did just overhear 2 @AmericanAir attendants having a transphobic talk,' she tweeted.



'At this moment in history we should be teaching our employees about love and inclusivity @AmericanAir. That was worst part of this night,' she followed her first tweet.



'We always look into complaints from customers, but at this time, we are unable to substantiate these allegations,' American Airlines told Fox News.



Dunham also posted a screenshot of a direct message conversation that she claims that she had with the airline.



In the message, the actress gives details about what she overheard. Dunham says that the 2 female attendants were talking about 'how trans kids are a trend they'd never accept a trans child and transness is gross.'



'I think it reflects badly on uniformed employees of your company to have that kind of dialogue going on,' Dunham continued. 'What if a trans teen was walking behind them? Awareness starts at home but jobs can set standards of practice. Thanks for your consideration!'



