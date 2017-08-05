

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US Attorney General Jeff Sessions, whom President Donald Trump criticised over 'very weak' approach on leaks, has said four people have been charged over leaks from the White House.



In a news conference Friday, Sessions said the suspects were accused of divulging classified material or concealed contacts with foreign intelligence officers.



America's top prosecutor told reporters that he strongly agree with the president and strongly condemns 'the staggering number of leaks undermining the ability of our government to protect this country'.



