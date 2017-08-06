

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - The United States Department of Justice said that the former general manager of Volkswagen AG's (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) U.S. Environment and Engineering Office, who was a senior aide to VW's head of engine development, pleaded guilty for his role in violating the Clean Air Act in connection with VW's sales of 'clean diesel' vehicles in the U.S.



The Justice Department noted that Oliver Schmidt, 48, a citizen and resident of Germany, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S., to commit wire fraud and to violate the Clean Air Act; and to one count of violating the Clean Air Act. He was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 11, along with five other VW executives and employees. The case is assigned to U.S. District Judge Sean F. Cox of the Eastern District of Michigan, who accepted Schmidt's plea today. Sentencing has been scheduled for December 6.



As part of his guilty plea, Schmidt admitted that he agreed with other VW employees to mislead and defraud the U.S. and domestic customers who purchased diesel vehicles, and to violate the Clean Air Act. In the spring of 2014, a non-governmental organization in the U.S. published results of a study that showed substantial discrepancies in nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions from certain VW vehicles when measured on the road compared to standard drive cycle tests.



During the summer of 2015, Schmidt was told of the existence of cheating software in certain VW diesel vehicles that had been in place for years that would cause the vehicles to emit substantially higher amounts of NOx when the software detected that the car was not being tested, he admitted.



Schmidt admitted that he participated in discussions with other VW employees in the summer of 2015 to determine how to respond to questions from U.S. regulators about VW's diesel vehicles without revealing the defeat device. After a meeting with VW management in July 2015, VW management instructed Schmidt to seek a meeting with a senior employee of the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and to obtain approval from CARB for the sale of additional VW diesel vehicles in the U.S. without disclosing the fact that VW was cheating on emissions tests.



Schmidt admitted following VW management's instructions. During two meetings in August 2015, Schmidt attempted to obtain approval for the sale of additional VW diesel vehicles by responding to questions from CARB without revealing what he knew was the truth - that the real cause for the vehicles' substantially higher emissions on the road was that VW had intentionally installed software designed to cheat and evade emissions testing, he admitted.



The Justice department noted that Schmidt further admitted that he knew that in August 2015 VW employees submitted to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) two reports pursuant to the Clean Air Act that were fraudulent and misleading. Moreover, Schmidt knew that VW was falsely marketing diesel vehicles to the U.S. public as being environmentally friendly and compliant with U.S. environmental regulations, including by promoting increased fuel economy, he admitted.



As part of his guilty plea, Schmidt agreed that during his participation in the scheme, he and his co-conspirators caused losses to victims of more than $150 million and that he obstructed justice.



