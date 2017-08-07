

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) announced earnings for second quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit totaled $38.489 million, or $0.32 per share. This was down from $39.08 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $577.07 million. This was up from $548.35 million last year.



The GEO Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $38.489 Mln. vs. $39.08 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -1.5% -EPS (Q2): $0.32 vs. $0.35 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -8.6% -Revenue (Q2): $577.07 Mln vs. $548.35 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.2%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $554 - $559 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.34 - $1.38 Full year revenue guidance: $2.24 Bln



