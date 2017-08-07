

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) announced earnings for its second quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $14.94 million, or $0.67 per share. This was up from $7.66 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 43.4% to $28.00 million. This was up from $19.52 million last year.



Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $14.94 Mln. vs. $7.66 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 95.0% -EPS (Q2): $0.67 vs. $0.35 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 91.4% -Revenue (Q2): $28.00 Mln vs. $19.52 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 43.4%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.93 Full year revenue guidance: $133 Mln



