

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBS has reached a deal with AT&T's streaming service DirecTV that will allow it to live stream from local CBS and The CW stations in nearly 25 U.S. markets.



By adding CBS, DirecTV completed its offerings of Big Four broadcast, with last month DirecTV Now began offering ABC, Fox and NBC live broadcasts in many markets.



Both the companies did not disclose any financial details of the deal.



The live CBS broadcasts will be available in 14 major markets, including the network-owned stations, although companies say that all CBS and CW affiliates 'will have the opportunity to participate going forward.'



'We are pleased we have reached a deal to make the CBS Television Network, The CW and our cable networks available on DirecTV NOW,' said Ray Hopkins, president of Television Networks Distribution for CBS Corp. 'For any bundle to be truly successful, CBS is must-have content, and we are happy that AT&T will bring our hit programming to their DirecTV Now offering. This agreement fits perfectly into our strategy to deliver industry-leading content to viewers across multiple platforms and screens.'



The deal covers all CBS Corp.-owned networks, including the CBS Sports Network, and more than 20 CBS-owned stations including flagship CBS stations in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.



DirecTV reported nearly 500,000 subscribers by the end of June.



