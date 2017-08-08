

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Tuesday said it has joined with Thailand's KASIKORNBANK Public Company Limited or Kbank to launch a new enterprise Letter of Guarantee network based on IBM Blockchain.



The new solution is designed to help simplify and expedite procedures for KBank's Letter of Guarantee process, aiming to improve the customer experience, strengthening security and reducing costs for clients and the bank.



IBM noted that KBank's enterprise Letter of Guarantee solution is completely paperless with a more digitized, streamlined and transparent process enabled by blockchain. It allows banks and customers to do with the click of a button what previously required paperwork.



The transparency provided by blockchain is expected to help eliminate forgery and provide efficient service delivery. The solution is designed so that a Letter of Guarantee process that previously took up to several days is now significantly shortened.



Letters of Guarantee issued via the commercial banking system in Thailand are expected to reach over $40 billion, increasing by 8 percent in 2017. Of that total, approximately $9 billion will be issued by KBank, which has the largest share of the market at 25 percent.



KBank is targeting an increase in Letter of Guarantee issuance via electronic channel to 35 percent by the 2018 year-end, 5 percent of which will be processed via the blockchain.



