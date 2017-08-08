

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The pound rose to 1.3053 against the U.S. dollar and 144.46 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3033 and 144.31, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the pound edged up to 1.2699 from yesterday's closing value of 1.2685.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.33 against the greenback, 147.00 against the yen and 1.29 against the franc.



