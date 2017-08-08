

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to 1.4922 against the euro, 0.7913 against the U.S. dollar and 87.52 against the yen, from early highs of 1.4888, 0.7939 and 87.84, respectively.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the aussie dropped to 1.0759 and 1.0025 from an early near 3-week highs of 1.0779 and 1.0049, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.50 against the euro, 0.77 against the greenback, 86.00 against the yen, 1.05 against the kiwi and 0.99 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX