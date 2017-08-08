

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM (AFLYY.PK, AFRAF.PK) reported a 4.6 percent increase in passenger traffic and a 3.0 percent rise in capacity for the month of July 2017.



Traffic in July 2017, measured in terms of revenue pax-kilometers or RPK, increased 4.6 percent year-on-year to 26.71 billion from 25.53 billion in the year-ago period.



Available seat-kilometers or ASK, a gauge for capacity, rose 3.0 percent to 29.62 billion from 28.75 billion last year.



Monthly load factor rose by 1.3 points to 90.2 percent from 88.8 percent last year.



The Group said it carried 9.66 million passengers in July 2017, which was 5.4 percent higher than 9.17 million passengers carried last year.



