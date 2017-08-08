

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Aegon NV (AGN.L, AEG) said it agreed to sell Unirobe Meeùs Groep (UMG), an independent financial advisory group, to Aon Groep Nederland for 295 million euros.



The transaction is expected to result in an increase of Solvency II capital of about 225 million euros, which will be retained in Aegon the Netherlands. This will improve the Solvency II ratio of Aegon the Netherlands by an estimated 6%-points.



The divestment will lead to a book gain of about 180 million euros, which will be reported in Other income at the time of closing. As a consequence of this transaction, annual underlying earnings before tax will decrease by about 20 million euros going forward.



The transaction is subject to works council advice and normal regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2017.



