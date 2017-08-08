

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The AES Corporation (AES) reported earnings for its second quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $243 million, or $0.25 per share. This was up from $160 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.4% to $3.47 billion. This was up from $3.23 billion last year.



The AES Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $243 Mln. vs. $160 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 51.9% -EPS (Q2): $0.25 vs. $0.17 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 47.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.21 -Revenue (Q2): $3.47 Bln vs. $3.23 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.4%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.00-$1.10



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX