

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AES Corp.(AES) reaffirmed 2017 guidance and average annual growth of 8% to 10% in Consolidated Free Cash Flow and adjusted earnings per share through 2020.



The company still expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $1.00-$1.10 for fiscal year 2017. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.05 per share for 2017. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The Company expects 8% to 10% average annual growth in Parent Free Cash Flow through 2020 off the mid-point of its 2016 expectation of $525 million to $625 million. Subject to Board approval, and in line with this reaffirmed expectation, the Company continues to expect its shareholder dividend to grow 8% to 10% annually on average, as well.



The Company's 2017 guidance is based on foreign currency and commodity forward curves as of June 30, 2017. The Company's expectations through 2020 are based on foreign currency and commodity forward curves as of December 31, 2016.



