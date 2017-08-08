

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Endo International plc (ENDP) updated 2017 financial guidance to reflect the previously announced Somar divestiture, OPANA ER withdrawal and manufacturing network restructuring.



For 2017, the company now expects GAAP loss per share from continuing operations to be between $4.76 and $4.46; Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of $3.35 to $3.65; and total revenues of $3.38 billion to $3.53 billion. Previously, the company expected annual GAAP loss per share from continuing operations to be between $0.80 and $0.50; Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of $3.45 to $3.75; Total revenues of $3.45 billion to $3.60 billion.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.53 per share and revenues of $3.49 billion for 2017. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



