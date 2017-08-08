

MELVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) revealed a profit for its second quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $139.35 million, or $1.75 per share. This was up from $135.38 million, or $1.64 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.74 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $3.06 billion. This was up from $2.87 billion last year.



Henry Schein Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $139.35 Mln. vs. $135.38 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.9% -EPS (Q2): $1.75 vs. $1.64 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.74 -Revenue (Q2): $3.06 Bln vs. $2.87 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.6%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.17 - $7.30



