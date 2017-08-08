sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 08.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

154,79 Euro		-1,041
-0,67 %
WKN: 897961 ISIN: US8064071025 Ticker-Symbol: HS2 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HENRY SCHEIN INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HENRY SCHEIN INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
152,43
153,43
13:57
150,93
152,53
13:20
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HENRY SCHEIN INC
HENRY SCHEIN INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HENRY SCHEIN INC154,79-0,67 %