

Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) revealed a profit for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company said its profit totaled $68.5 million, or $0.35 per share. This was lower than $73.2 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $1.07 billion. This was up from $1.04 billion last year.



Sealed Air Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $68.5 Mln. vs. $73.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.4% -EPS (Q2): $0.35 vs. $0.37 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.4% -Revenue (Q2): $1.07 Bln vs. $1.04 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.75 to $1.80 Full year revenue guidance: $4.3 Bln



