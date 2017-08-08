SANTA ANA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/08/17 -- M2 Marketing and Management, a Direct Marketing agency specializing in turnkey campaign management services, has partnered with Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. (Keurig) for the launch and ongoing management of a Direct Response television campaign, featuring the Keurig® K50 brewer.

"We are honored to work with such an iconic housewares brand such as Keurig to expand their single serve brewing system's consumer base using proven performance marketing strategies," said Rachel Read, Vice President of M2 Marketing and Management.

The focus of the campaign was to highlight the convenience of the Keurig® brewer along with the variety of K-Cup® pod brands available. M2 Marketing and Management utilized their expertise in Direct Response marketing strategy to ensure that the long-form campaign is seen by target audiences to help drive awareness and sales.

M2 initially focused on developing a long-form television campaign that featured the Keurig® K50 brewer. In addition to having launched the long-form campaign, M2 will manage the creation of several short-form campaigns, as well as digital ads.

"M2 has provided our company with an efficient and effective one-stop-shop for managing the day-to-day nuances of this multifaceted campaign," said Scott Moffitt, Chief Brand and Beverage Officer at Keurig. "We are excited to see M2's optimization strategies deployed as we continue to grow this campaign."

"While Keurig is already an industry leader, we believe our partnership will successfully support their business objectives by utilizing the Direct Response channel to better educate consumers about this great product," said Melany Koenig, Vice President of M2 Marketing and Management.

To learn more about M2 Marketing and Management, visit www.m2response.com.

About Keurig Green Mountain, Inc.

Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. (Keurig) is a leader in specialty coffee and innovative single serve brewing systems. Committed to delivering exceptional coffee for more than 35 years, today our Keurig® brewers and single serve hot beverages are in more than 20 million homes and offices throughout North America. In under a minute, Keurig® brewers consistently and conveniently deliver a fresh-brewed, great tasting cup with just the push of a button. As a testament to that quality, more than 50 leading global coffee, tea and cocoa brands have partnered with Keurig, joining beloved owned brands like Green Mountain Coffee® and The Original Donut Shop® to offer consumers vast personal choice from 500+ varieties. As a company founded on social responsibility, Keurig is committed to using the power of business to brew a better world through our work to build resilient supply chains, sustainable products, and thriving communities. For more information, visitwww.keuriggreenmountain.com, and to purchase Keurig products visit www.keurig.com or www.keurig.ca.

About M2 Marketing and Management Services, Inc.

Established in 1999, M2 Marketing and Management Services is a Direct Marketing agency headquartered in Orange County, California. M2 Marketing and Management Services offers a complete solution to create, manage, and support virtually every aspect of your Direct Marketing campaign. Whether new to the industry and need expert guidance on offer development, financial modeling, call centers, TV media, digital media, social media, performance analytics, fulfillment, online services, or just choose not to devote valuable internal resources to this intricate and time consuming process, M2 will become your DRTV marketing and management division.

For more information visit www.m2response.com.

Embedded Video Available

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3161007

Embedded Video Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3161010



MEDIA CONTACT

Valeria Velasco

310-405-0357

Valeria@MarketingMavenPR.com



