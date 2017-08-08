

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - 21st Century Fox announced that FX Networks and Comcast will launch FX+, a commercial-free channel that will be available to Comcast's Xfinity subscribers beginning September 5. Xfinity TV customers can add the new service to their video package for $5.99 per month.



The new service will allow Xfinity TV subscribers to upgrade to the FX+ video-on-demand platform featuring current seasons of every FX and FXX original series without ads. They will also get access to every season of many current and legacy library titles of FX originals.



The company said the shows will be rolled out over a period of time and it is expected that the complete FX+ roster will be available in 2018. FX+ subscribers will be able to access the FX+ content via Xfinity On Demand, the Xfinity Stream app and website, and FXNOW.



In the future, FX+ will also offer select series in 4K as well as temporary downloads of current season episodes.



FX+ is an upgrade option for Xfinity TV customers to add to their existing FX subscriptions. Xfinity TV customers can upgrade to FX+ via their Xfinity set-top boxes, xfinitytv.com or by calling 1-800-Xfinity.



John Landgraf, chief executive of FX Networks, said in a statement, 'This initiative represents the first of its kind for an ad-supported cable network, and begins to put us on equal footing with premium networks and streaming services. We appreciate our partnership with Matt Strauss and everyone at Comcast who had the vision to support the creation and launch of FX+, which adds significant value for Comcast and its subscribers.'



As per reports, FX and Comcast have been discussing about a partnership for nearly two years.



