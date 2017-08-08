

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Seasoned television commentator Kayleigh McEnany, who is an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, has been appointed as the Republican Party's national spokesperson.



McEnany will serve as the Party's spokesperson on TV and radio, and will be joined by a National Press Secretary and Deputy National Press Secretary.



Announcing the appointment Monday, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Kayleigh will be an integral part of the Party's ongoing commitment to promoting the Republican message to Americans across the country. 'Her wealth of experience will be invaluable to the RNC as we continue to support President Trump and build on our majorities in Congress as we head into 2018,'



McEnany said she is eager to talk about Republican ideas and values and have important discussions about issues affecting Americans across this country.



The announcement comes a day after the former CNN commentator made headlines by anchoring a pro-Trump 'real news' video, which was posted to the President's official Facebook page.



In the Sunday show, she defended Trump's hardline immigration policies and blamed immigrants for wage depression.



McEnany has years of experience developing communications strategies and key messages serving as a correspondent covering both foreign and domestic news and events.



She drew attention for her combative style and polished demeanor while appearing on cable news networks during the run-up to the presidential election.



McEnany, who has been one of CNN's most outspoken Trump supporters, has now resigned from the network.



The 29-year-old Law and Foreign Service graduate has previously worked as a producer on Fox News' 'Mike Huckabee Show.'



