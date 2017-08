CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and Air Lease Corp.(AL) have finalized an order for 12 737 MAXs first announced at the 2017 Paris Air Show. The agreement also includes two new orders for the 787-9 Dreamliner.



The deal includes five 737 MAX 7s and seven 737 MAX 8s, bringing ALC's total MAX orders to 130. The leasing company has now ordered a total of 49 Dreamliners.



