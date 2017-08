WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Tenet Healthcare (THC) have climbed off their worst levels of the day but continue to see significant weakness in afternoon trading on Tuesday. After hitting a seven-month intraday low, Tenet is currently down by 11.2 percent.



The initial drop by Tenet came after the hospital operator reported a wider than expected second quarter loss and cut its full-year guidance.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX