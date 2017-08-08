sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 08.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,473 Euro		+0,085
+0,59 %
WKN: A0HGWX ISIN: US67020Y1001 Ticker-Symbol: SC2 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,409
14,554
22:01
14,428
14,501
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC
NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC14,473+0,59 %