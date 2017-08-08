

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) released a profit for third quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line fell to $79.16 million, or $0.27 per share. This was down from $83.26 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $495.62 million. This was up from $484.86 million last year.



Nuance Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $79.16 Mln. vs. $83.26 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.9% -EPS (Q3): $0.27 vs. $0.30 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -10.0% -Revenue (Q3): $495.62 Mln vs. $484.86 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.2%



