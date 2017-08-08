

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Flavors And Fragrances Inc (IFF) released earnings for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $119.14 million, or $1.50 per share. This was up from $117.66 million, or $1.47 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $842.86 million. This was up from $793.48 million last year.



International Flavors And Fragrances Inc earnings at a glance:



