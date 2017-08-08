

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arotech Corp. (ARTX) released a profit for second quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $0.34 million, or $0.01 per share. This was lower than $0.52 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.5% to $21.45 million. This was down from $21.78 million last year.



Arotech Corp. earnings at a glance:



