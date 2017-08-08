Global $40 Billion Baby Drinks Market 2017-2023 - Focus on Infant Milk, Follow-on-Milk & Specialty Baby Milk

DUBLIN, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Baby Drinks Market (2017-2023)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Baby Drinks Market would attain a market size of 40,701.7 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2017-2023

The market for baby drinks is largely driven due to a substantial increase in the working women population. Additionally, changing lifestyle, growing middle class population, and rise in the disposable income among the population in the emerging economies such as India, China, Indonesia, and others, have contributed to the market growth.



However, concerns over food safety and steadily declining birth rate, globally are the factors that would hinder the market growth. Baby drinks, such as infant formula, baby juice, and baby electrolyte, are considered to be a rich source of energy, protein, certain vitamins, and minerals.

Physicians have been recommending the use infant formula up to 12 months, as a substitute to breast milk. Infant milk, follow-on-milk, specialty baby milk, etc. is fed to the babies up to 12 months, and growing-up milk is fed to the toddlers.



The report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the Baby Drinks market.



Key companies profiled in the report include



Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. (Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, LLC)

Sofina (DANONE)

Beingmate Group Co. Ltd.

HiPP GMBH & CO.

Nestle

Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Campbell Soup Company

Abbott Laboratories

Arla Foods

