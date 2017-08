WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines (UAL) reported that July consolidated traffic (revenue passenger miles) increased 3.9 percent and consolidated capacity (available seat miles) increased 4.6 percent from July 2016. Consolidated load factor decreased 0.6 points from prior year.



The company continues to expect third-quarter 2017 consolidated passenger unit revenue to be down 1.0 percent to up 1.0 percent compared to the third quarter of 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX