

YORK (PENNSYLVANIA) (dpa-AFX) - Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY) released earnings for second quarter that retreated from last year.



The company said its profit fell to $150.7 million, or $0.65 per share. This was down from $180.9 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $992.7 million. This was down from $1022.0 million last year.



Dentsply Sirona Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $150.7 Mln. vs. $180.9 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -16.7% -EPS (Q2): $0.65 vs. $0.76 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -14.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q2): $992.7 Mln vs. $1022.0 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.65 to $2.75



