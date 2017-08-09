

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) reported Wednesday higher traffic and capacity in the month of July. Traffic, measured in revenue passenger miles or RPMs grew 6 percent to 12.4 billion from last year's 11.7 billion RPMs.



Capacity, measured in available seat miles or ASMs increased 5.5 percent to 14.2 billion in July from 13.4 billion ASMs a year ago.



The July 2017 load factor was 87.3 percent, compared with 86.9 percent in July 2016.



Based on these results and current trends, the Company continues to expect its third quarter 2017 operating revenue per ASM or RASM to increase approximately one percent from the prior year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX