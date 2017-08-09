

CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Mylan N.V. (MYL) announced earnings for second quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line dropped to $589.9 million, or $1.10 per share. This was lower than $592.4 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 15.6% to $2.96 billion. This was up from $2.56 billion last year.



Mylan N.V. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $589.9 Mln. vs. $592.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -0.4% -EPS (Q2): $1.10 vs. $1.16 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.2% -Analysts Estimate: $1.16 -Revenue (Q2): $2.96 Bln vs. $2.56 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 15.6%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.30 - $4.70 Full year revenue guidance: $11.5 - $12.5 Bln



