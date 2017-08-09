

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) reported that its traffic, measured in revenue passenger miles or RPM, for the month of July 2017 rose 0.8 percent to a record 21.89 billion from 21.71 billion in July 2016.



Total capacity for the month was 25.97 billion available seat miles or ASM, up 1.9 percent from 25.50 billion last year. However, total passenger load factor for the month was 84.3 percent, down 0.9 percentage points from 85.2 percent in the year-ago period.



The company continues to expect its third-quarter 2017 total revenue per available seat mile or TRASM to be up approximately 0.5 percent to 2.5 percent year-over-year.



In addition, the company also continues to expect its third quarter pre-tax margin excluding special items to be between 10 percent and 12 percent.



