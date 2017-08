WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After falling sharply early in the session, shares of Office Depot (ODP) continue to see substantial weakness in afternoon trading on Wednesday. Office Depot is currently down by 22.1 percent after hitting its lowest intraday level in over four months.



The early sell-off by Office Depot came after the office supplies retailer reported weaker than expected second quarter results and forecast a drop in full-year sales.



