WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC) reported net income of $7.1 million, or $0.16 per share for the second quarter of 2017. Adjusted earnings in the second quarter of 2017 were $70.4 million, or $1.54 per share.



During the second quarter of 2017, net premiums earned were $43.2 million, and net investment income was $85.2 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX