

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - A display in a Walmart store that appeared to market firearms as a back-to-school item has backfired on the retail giant, with several people taking to social media to express their outrage.



A sign in a Walmart store that read 'Own the school year like a hero' was placed directly above a glass case filled with rifles. Photos of the sign above the gun display spread like wildfire on social media.



Walmart has condemned the display and said it is working to identify the store that put up the exhibit. The company has apologized for the incident.



Twitter user Ismail Kidd Noorzai posted the photograph of the display on his Twitter page. The image, which was reportedly taken at a Walmart store in Evansville, Indiana, triggered angry responses from customers on social media. Several people felt it related to the mass shooting incidents in schools in the U.S.



Some of Walmart's earlier marketing strategies too have met with angry responses from customers.



In September 2016, Walmart was heavily criticized after the retail giant stacked up packages of soda cans to look like the World Trade Center at a Florida store. The retail giant meant it to be a tribute to 9/11 victims ahead of the 15th anniversary of the terrorist attack, however, it backfired and was criticized by everyone.



Last month, Walmart issued an apology after a third-party vendor on its website used a racial slur to describe a product. The seller used N-word to describe the color of a hair net used for weaves.



