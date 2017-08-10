

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Birchbox has reportedly been in talks with several retailers on potential sale of the company.



According to Recode, the online cosmetic subscription startup has also spoken with Walmart, with conversations taking place between Walmart's U.S. e-commerce chief Marc Lore and Birchbox co-founder and CEO Katia Beauchamp.



Wal-Mart had recently purchased few online sites, including ModCloth and Bonobos.



Birchbox has raised over $80 million from investors since 2010, and also an undisclosed venture debt secured in 2015. The company generates $200 million in annual sales, according to Recode.



